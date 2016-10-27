UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Sca Ab
* 9 mths net sales totaled sek 86,417m (86,276)
* Jan-Sep adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 8% to sek 10,304m (9,560)
* 9 months organic sales growth, which excludes exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, was 2%
* Reuters poll: sca jan-sep adjusted ebit was seen at sek 10.2 billion, sales at sek 86.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources