Oct 27 Euskaltel SA :

* 9-month net profit 44.9 million euros ($49.0 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 430.4 million euros versus 244.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA 209.5 million euros versus 116.7 million euros year ago

* Says the third quarter 2016 results on track to deliver mid-term objectives announced at IPO

* Distributions to shareholders to begin in 2017 on the back of 2016 net results Source text for Eikon:

