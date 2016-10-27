Oct 27 Q-free Asa :

* Reports all-time high order backlog of NOK 1.5 billion in Q3-16 and announces program to cut NOK 50 million in costs with EBITDA impact already from next quarter

* Q3 revenues of NOK 207 million ($25.02 million), down 7 pct from NOK 223 million in Q3-15

* Q3 EBITDA of NOK -10 million before restructuring charges of NOK 15 million versus NOK 22 million in Q3 -15

* Initiated a cost savings program that will deliver NOK 50 million in gross savings in 2017