Oct 27 SCA AB

* Capital structure and dividend policy for SCA's hygiene business

* Says cash flow in relation to net debt shall take into account target to maintain a solid investment grade rating

* Says SCA's hygiene business aims to provide long-term stable and rising dividends to its shareholders

* Says when cash flow exceeds what company can invest in profitable expansion over long term, surplus shall be distributed to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: