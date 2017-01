Oct 27 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd

* QBE announces amendments to exchange offer-qbe.ax

* Initial interest rate will be increased to 7.50% per annum from 7.25% per annum

* Reset margin applicable at time of each interest rate reset will increase to 6.03% per annum

* QBE insurance - made changes to terms of new notes being offered in exchange offer-initial interest rate will be increased to 7.50% per annum from 7.25% per annum