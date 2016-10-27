Oct 27 Mrf Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 3.85 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 36.15 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 4.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 36.53 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of INR 3 per share Source text : bit.ly/2dKTqNK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)