Oct 27 Mondo TV SpA :

* Value of production in 2016 expected at 27.3 million euros ($29.77 million) compared to 18.9 million euros in 2015

* Net profit in 2016 expected at about 8 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in 2015

* Board approves new five years business plan 2017-2021

* Plans to increase value of production from about 37.8 million euros in 2017 to about 84.5 million euros in 2021

* Plans to increase net profit from 11.6 million euros in 2017 to about 24.5 million euros in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)