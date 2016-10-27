Oct 27 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Recommends prohibition of a merger in insurance industry
* Refers to two-step deal involving acquisition by Hollard
of Regent Insurance & Regent Life Assurance Co from Imperial
Holdings
* Also found that merging parties are likely to have ability
to increase prices on new policies that will be underwritten
post-merger
* Found proposed deal likely to have a negative impact on
competition in various markets where the merging parties compete
* Found proposed deal is likely to lead to substantial job
losses within Hollard, Regent Insurance and Regent Life
Assurance
* Considered potential remedies to address harm arising from
the proposed deal and did not find workable remedies
