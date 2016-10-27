Oct 27 Emami Ltd

* Emami Ltd - consol sept quarter net profit 658.7 million rupees

* Emami Ltd - consol sept quarter net sales 5.84 billion rupees

* Emami Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 602.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.3 billion rupees

* The profit figure is net profit before taxes, minority interest etc Source text - (bit.ly/2dOcJ3B)