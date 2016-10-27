UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Tata Sons Ltd
* Mistry was given an 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - TV citing Tata sources
* Timing & manner of Mistry's removal debatable but not the decision to remove - TV citing Tata sources
* Mistry is expected to resign from being chairman of several group companies- TV citing Tata sources
* Mistry was decent & hardworking, but was not cut out for the job - TV citing Tata sources
* No particular urgency for Mistry's removal as chairman from group companies- TV citing Tata sources
* Tata sons board felt Mistry not what the group needs as a leader- TV citing Tata sources
* All alerts were sourced from ET Now Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources