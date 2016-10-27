Oct 27 Tata Sons Ltd

* Mistry was given an 'opportunity' to resign, he chose not to - TV citing Tata sources

* Timing & manner of Mistry's removal debatable but not the decision to remove - TV citing Tata sources

* Mistry is expected to resign from being chairman of several group companies- TV citing Tata sources

* Mistry was decent & hardworking, but was not cut out for the job - TV citing Tata sources

* No particular urgency for Mistry's removal as chairman from group companies- TV citing Tata sources

* Tata sons board felt Mistry not what the group needs as a leader- TV citing Tata sources

* All alerts were sourced from ET Now Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)