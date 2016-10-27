Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Autoliv Inc
* Says for Q4 of 2016, company expects organic sales to be flat compared to Q4 of 2015
* Says particularly pleased with strong growth in Europe and China.
* Says Q4 of 2016 includes approximately 3 less working days compared to 2015, decreasing year-over-year organic growth by around 5pp
* Says on an equivalent basis organic growth expectation is around 5%
* Says adjusted operating margin is expected to be more than 9%
* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 7% and an adjusted operating margin of more than 8.5%
* Says in active safety we are now starting to see lower growth rates that we have indicated for some time
* Says this is due to ramp down of GPS modules and our internally developed brake control products
* Says after launch of our new active safety products in beginning of 2016, we have won significant new business
* Says however some of that business has a later expected start of production and additionally some of business opportunities have not materialized as previously anticipated
* Says we therefore expect to reach our end of decade sales target in active safety about one year later than earlier communicated
* Says combined effect of developments in active and passive safety is further increasing our confidence that we are on right path to surpass our $12 billion corporate sales target for end of decade
* Says we continue to have a positive situation in our passive safety business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.