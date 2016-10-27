Oct 27 Cemex SAB de CV
* Q3 EBITDA $780 million
* Net income for quarter reached US$286 million, an
improvement of US$330 million over same period last year
* Says net income for quarter reached US$286 million, an
improvement of US$330 million over same period last year
* Total debt plus perpetual notes decreased by US$882
million during quarter
* Qtrly net sales in our operations in Mexico increased 25%
on a like-to-like basis in q3 of 2016 to US$732 million
* Says continue with initiatives to improve our debt
maturity profile and strengthen our capital structure
* Cemex SAB de CV -operations in South, Central America and
Caribbean reported net sales of $438 million during q3 of 2016,
representing a decrease of 7%
* Cemex SAB de CV - qtrly co's operations in United States
reported net sales of US$1,065 million, flat on a like-to-like
basis versus same period in 2015
* Says in Europe, net sales for Q3 of 2016 decreased 1% on a
like-to-like basis to us$865 million
* Says consolidated net sales reached US$3.6 billion during
Q3 of 2016, an increase of 4% on a like-to-like basis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: