Oct 27 Yestar International Holdings Company Ltd

* The purchaser, vendor, warrantor and target company entered into share transfer agreement

* Deal for consideration of rmb428.4 million

* Consideration is to be satisfied by cash by way of internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, sale capitals (representing 70% of entire equity interest) in target company

* Will finance acquisition by its internal cash resources and/or available banking facilities

* Target co and Shenzhen Baotian entered into dealership agreement to govern on-going transactions between target co and shenzhen baotian