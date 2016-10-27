Oct 27 Tech Mahindra Ltd

* Sept quarter PAT 6.40 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 6.97 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 71.67 billion rupees

* Says active client count stood at 825 in Q2

* Consol profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 7.80 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 66.15 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later matched with the company's filing