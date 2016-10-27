Oct 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces strategic actions
to enhance shareholder value
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says first dropdown of assets
contributing approximately $235 million of annual EBITDA is
expected to occur by end of Q1
* Plans to offer to MPLX assets contributing a total of
approximately $350 million of annual EBITDA by end of 2017
* Following initial dropdown transactions, MPC would have an
estimated $1 billion of annual EBITDA
* Partnership's plans for funding dropdowns likely include
deals with mpc, potential for substantial amount of equity
issued to mpc
* MPC also plans to evaluate changes to its internal
financial reporting
* Has retained independent financial advisors to assist with
evaluating strategic opportunities
* Internal financial reporting review will largely focus on
assets and earnings associated with its future dropdown strategy
* Review of segment reporting to focus on assets, earnings
associated with its future dropdown strategy
* Intends to execute dropdowns as soon as practicable within
next three years, pending requisite approvals
* Review of segment reporting likely to result in changes to
its segment reporting beginning in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: