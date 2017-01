Oct 27 Buwog AG :

* Optimises cost of debt

* Refinancing of a property portfolio will lead to an increase in recurring FFO of at least 4.0 million euros ($4.37 million) per year due to savings on interest

* Banking consortium of Berlin Hyp and Helaba provides financing in amount of 550 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)