Oct 27 Tata Sons Ltd

* Tata Group says Mistry's e-mail leaked 'in an unseemly & undignified manner - CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says Mistry'S e-mail makes 'unsubstantiated claims & malicious allegations' - CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says Mistry's e-mail casts aspersions on Tata Sons BD & respected individuals' - CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says Mistry lost board's confidence due to combination of several factors' - CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says Mistry's allegations will be responded to in an appropriate manner - CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says confidential email being public a matter of deep regret- CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says Tata Sons directors repeatedly raised queries and concerns on business issues- CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says Mistry as executive chmn was fully empowered to lead the group- CNBC TV 18

* Tata Group says the records, when made public, will contradict Mistry's allegation - CNBC TV 18 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)