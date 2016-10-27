Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Twitter Inc :
* Approved restructuring and reduction in force plan of up to approximately 9 percent of company's positions globally
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $616 million
* Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.15 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13
* Estimates it will incur approximately $10 million to $20 million of cash expenditures, substantially all of which will be severance costs
* Quarterly advertising revenue totaled $545 million, an increase of 6 percent year-over-year
* Expects to recognize most of pre-tax workforce related restructuring charges in quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Estimates it will incur approximately $5 million to $10 million of non-cash expenditures primarily consisting of stock-based compensation expense
* Quarterly mobile advertising revenue was 90 percent of total advertising revenue
* Says remain committed to our previously stated long-term goal of 40 percent-45 percent adjusted EBITDA margins net of traffic acquisition costs
* Average monthly active users (MAUS) were 317 million for Q3, up 3 percent year-over-year
* Quarterly mobile MAUS represented 83 percent of total MAUS
* Says for full year 2016, expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $700 to $715 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures to be no more than $360 million
* Quarterly total ad engagements grew 91 percent year-over-year
* Expect to recognize most of pre-tax workforce restructuring charges in Q4
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA margin on GAAP revenue to be 27.5 percent to 28 percent
* As part of restructuring, we will move from three sales channels to two
* Transition of accounts will take place over course of Q4
* Transition of accounts over course of Q4 could have an impact on our revenue performance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $605.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We're refining our core service in four key areas: onboarding, home timeline, notifications and tweeting" Source text: (bit.ly/2fafwKG) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.