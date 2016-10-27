Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Brookfield capital partners ltd. Announces developments concerning holdings in performance sports group ltd.
* Brookfield capital partners - bcp and sagard capital partners, l.p. Entered into a confidentiality agreement relating to performance sports group
* Brookfield capital partners-concluded it is likely, if bcp proceeds with plan or proposal to effect potential deal, bcp to proceed with sagard capital
* Brookfield capital partners - sagard capital and bcp have not yet entered into any agreements with respect to any joint activity
* Brookfield capital-parties discussed possibility of sagard capital, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve restructuring of psg
* Brookfield capital partners - discloses continues to beneficially own approximately 13.23% of issued and outstanding shares of performance sports
* Brookfield -parties discussed possibility of sagard, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve strategic alternatives involving psg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.