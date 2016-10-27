UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Big C Supercenter Pcl
* Net income to equity holders of the company grew by 14.6% reaching baht 1.54 billion for the quarter
* Total revenues for the quarter reached 25.89 billion baht, down 18.3 percent
* "Thai economy continued improving during the third quarter, albeit with slightly slower pace"
* Qtrly operating profit of 2.01 billion baht an increase of baht 226 million or 12.7% from the same period last year Source text: (bit.ly/2faqkbJ) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources