UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 United Spirits Ltd
* United Spirits Ltd - sept quarter net profit 825.4 million rupees
* United Spirits Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 60.39 billion rupees
* United Spirits Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 712.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 53.70 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2eJndWM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources