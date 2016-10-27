Oct 27 Telkom SA SOC Ltd :

* Trading statement

* Reported HEPS for six months ended Sept 30 is expected to increase between 370 pct and 390 pct when compared to previous corresponding period

* Excluding impact of VERPs and VSPs and related tax benefit, six-month normalised HEPS is expected to increase between 10 pct and 30 pct