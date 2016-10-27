Oct 27 Medios AG :

* Sales of around 90 million euros ($98.25 million) (pro-forma IFRS) as well as result from operating activities (EBIT) (pro-forma IFRS) of around 2.8 euros were generated in FY 2015

* In H1 of 2016, group sales (pro-forma IFRS) amounted to about 73 million euros and result from ongoing business operations (EBIT) of about 2.7 million euros

* Management board intends to further expand operative business, strives to pursue option of acquiring remaining 49 percent of shares in Medios Manufaktur GmbH