Oct 27 ASM International NV :

* On NAND: main driver will be higher volume of customers already engaged with - conf call

* On NAND: more customers will come up to speed towards end 2017 - conf call

* On NAND: expects double digit growth on 3d nand next year - conf call

* On M&A: aims to stick to current M&A strategy in terms of targets - conf call

* On NAND: expectation is that contribution will be higher next year than this year - conf call

* Says contribution Logic/Foundry is going to be way more significant in the coming yrs - conf call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)