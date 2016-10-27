Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc :
* UPS forecasts holiday delivery of more than 700 million packages
* Black Friday-to-new year's eve deliveries up more than 14% with two more operating days from 2015
* United Parcel Service - plans "record seasonal global delivery volume" with an increase of more than 14 percent above peak delivery period last year
* United Parcel Service Inc - company anticipates 13 of 21 delivery days before christmas to exceed 30 million packages daily
* United Parcel Service Inc - UPS plans to employ more than 95,000 temporary seasonal workers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.