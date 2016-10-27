Oct 27 Chemocentryx Inc -

* Chemocentryx reports improvement in renal physiology and stabilization of kidney function following treatment with orally administered complement inhibitor ccx168 (avacopan) in patient with refractory c3 glomerulopathy

* Chemocentryx inc - plan to initiate a multi-center clinical endpoint study to further investigate avacopan in treatment of c3g in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: