* received 12,666 global total government data requests during the first 6 months of this year

* received 688 total government data requests from india during first 6 months of this year

* received 1,654 total government data requests from germany during first 6 months of this year

* got 9,408 total government specified accounts requests in united states from jan 1-june 30; total government data requests in the u.s of 4,709

* received 163 global emergency disclosure requests in first 6 months of 2016, of which 74 percent requests resulted in disclosure of data

* Received 1,282 total government data requests from united kingdom during first 6 months of this year

* Disclosed content for 1,115 requests from united states during first 6 months of this year