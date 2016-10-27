BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Putprop Limited :
* Acquisition Of The Cavi Rental Enterprise
* Pursuing its strategic decision to increase Putprop's exposure in commercial segment
* Says purchase consideration is an amount of 90.26 mln rand in cash
* At date of this announcement, Putprop has received irrevocable support of 62.99 pct for acquisition from shareholders
* Acquisition provides opportunity for group to substantially increase its holding in commercial segment and reduce its weighting in industrial segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)