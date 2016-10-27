UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 China Household Holdings Ltd
* Company is currently in preliminary negotiation in regard to an acquisition of a tourism and cultural project
* Has noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares of company
* Save as disclosed not aware of any reasons for these share price and trading volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources