Oct 27 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :

* Revised firm intention announcement in respect of the proposed delisting of Gooderson

* Alju proposes to acquire remaining shares not owned by Gooderson family at an increased offer price of 85 cents per share

* Alju has submitted a revised letter of firm intention to board of directors of Gooderson to make revised conditional offer