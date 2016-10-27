Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 National Oilwell Varco Inc: Conference call
* National Oilwell Varco - seeing a shift in mix away from offshore, which really dominated order books for the last decade-plus, to land in 2017, 2018
* "Rig after market will continue to face near term headwinds"
* National Oilwell Varco - sees mid single digit revenue decline in the rig after market segment in q4, margins to compress 200 basis points
* National Oilwell Varco - "our outlook for demand for land rigs is much brighter"
* National Oilwell Varco - "we believe 2017 will see meaningful resumption in demand and equipment"
* National Oilwell Varco - says expects q4 rig revenues to decline in the mid single digit percentage range
* National Oilwell Varco says expects rig margins to fall a few 100 basis points in the Q4
* National Oilwell Varco -"growth in North America land and Middle East have been a welcome relief, and we are optimistic about activity in Russia"
* National Oilwell Varco - says estimates that it captured about $240-$250 million of forecast $400 million in annualized cost savings during Q3
* National Oilwell Varco says have closed or are closing 286 facilities. "The number of facilities we are closing now is starting to flatten out a bit"
* Says has ample inventory to respond to customers' needs
* Says expects continued headwinds in certain international markets to offset U.S. growth Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.