Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune announces collaboration with MSD to evaluate Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with NY-ESO SPEARt-cell therapy in multiple myeloma
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics- study will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy of combination; planned for initiation in 1H 2017
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics -Additional details were not disclosed
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics -Agreement includes provision for expansion to include phase III registration studies in same indication Source text :
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.