UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS :
* Q3 revenue of 3.84 billion lira ($1.24 billion) versus 4.20 billion lira year ago
* Q3 net profit of 173.9 million lira versus 150.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.1050 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources