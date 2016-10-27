UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Moody's:
* Moody's: New Jersey considers Atlantic City's recovery plan, but potential November 1 default looms
* Moody's on New Jersey - State has until Nov 1 to accept or reject plan, and rejection would authorize state to take over city finances and other operations
* Moody's on New Jersey- Atlantic City recovery plan's success relies on state approval, casinos' willingness to negotiate, two successful bond issuances
* Moody's on New Jersey - As state ponders the proposal, Atlantic City's finances continue to weaken as it faces a $9.4 million debt service payment on Nov 1 Source text (bit.ly/2fjGqPn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources