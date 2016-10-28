Oct 28 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* H1 EBITDA 4.4 million euros ($4.8 million) versus 3.1 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 71.3 million euros versus 58.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 8.7 million euros versus loss 1.9 million euros year ago

* Says net debt of 138.9 million euros at end of June versus 153.1 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Sees double-digit growth in both revenue and EBITDA in 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2eNanqs

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)