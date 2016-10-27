Oct 27 Home Invest Belgium SA :
* Reports 9 month net rental result of 13.8 million euros
($15.0 million) versus 13.1 million euros a year ago
* 9 month operating result before portfolio result 8.1
million euros versus 7.5 million euros a year ago
* 9 month net result 13.3 million euros versus 8.9 million
euros a year ago
* Payment of an interim dividend of 3.75 euros gross. The
final dividend will be approved by the annual general meeting in
may 2017.
* Epra NAV per share at Sept. 30 70.94 euros versus 65.80
euros at Dec 31, 2015
* Confirms its confidence in the continued growth of the
company's results
Source text: bit.ly/2eVLRja
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)