Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* Konica Minolta Inc's group operating profit apparently slid 30% year-on-year for the six months ended September - nikkei
* Konica Minolta Inc is expected to maintain its forecast of operating profit dropping 8% to 55 billion yen in the year ending March 2017- nikkei
* Konica Minolta Inc likely logged a little over 18 billion yen ($171 million) as group operating profit for the six months ended September - nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)