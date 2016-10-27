Oct 27 Nikkei:

* Nissan eyes sale of Calsonic Kansei stake to KKR - Nikkei

* Nissan Motor has solidified plans to sell its interest in group autoparts maker Calsonic Kansei to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - Nikkei

* KKR intends to acquire all outstanding Calsonic Kansei shares, including Nissan's 41.6% stake, via a tender offer - Nikkei

* The total purchase price for KKR to acquire all outstanding Calsonic Kansei shares could reach around 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) - Nikkei

* Nissan plans to grant preferential negotiating rights to KKR - Nikkei