Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Nikkei:
* Nissan eyes sale of Calsonic Kansei stake to KKR - Nikkei
* Nissan Motor has solidified plans to sell its interest in group autoparts maker Calsonic Kansei to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - Nikkei
* KKR intends to acquire all outstanding Calsonic Kansei shares, including Nissan's 41.6% stake, via a tender offer - Nikkei
* The total purchase price for KKR to acquire all outstanding Calsonic Kansei shares could reach around 400 billion yen ($3.8 billion) - Nikkei
* Nissan plans to grant preferential negotiating rights to KKR - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2eJWfLA) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.