Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Sanchez Energy Corp in talks to partner with blackstone group lp on a deal for Anadarko Petroleum corp's south texas oil-and-gas assets - WSJ

* Sanchez energy's deal for Anadarko Petroleum's south Texas oil-and-gas assets expected to value the assets at between $3 billion and $3.5 billion- WSJ

* Blackstone and it's credit arm, GSO Capital Partners, would likely fund or participate in purchase for Anadarko Petroleum's south Texas oil-and-gas assets - WSJ Source text for Eikon: on.wsj.com/2fkgiUs Further company coverage: