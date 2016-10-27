Oct 27 Amyris Inc :

* Amyris-On Oct 21,entered into a note purchase agreement with Foris Ventures for sale of $6.0 million in principal amount of secured promissory notes - SEC filing

* Amyris Inc- interest will accrue on notes from and including October 21, 2016 at a rate of 13.50 pct per annum and is payable in full on May 15, 2017