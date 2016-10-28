BRIEF-Connectone Bancorp Inc reports Q4 loss per share $0.07
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Oct 28 Keppel Dc Reit
* Preferential offering issue price is S$1.155 per new unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heritage financial announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and declares regular cash dividend