Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Guatemala outlook revised to negative on higher
fiscal pressures; 'BB/B' foreign currency ratings affirmed
* S&P - affirming 'BB/B' foreign currency ratings and
'BB+/B' local currency ratings on the republic of Guatemala
* S&P on Guatemala - continuously weak government
institutions and a lack of agreement on highly needed reforms
could trigger a downgrade
* S&P - outlook reflects expectation Guatemala's government
institutions will remain weak, resulting in low public-sector
investment
* S&P- Guatemala's gross external financing needs to remain
broadly stable at around 93% of current account receipts plus
usable reserves in 2016-2019
* S&P- forecast Guatemala's narrow net external debt would
stay in line with the 37% figure in 2015
* S&P on Guatemala - expect that the change in general
government debt remains below 2% of GDP in 2016-2018, reflecting
the government fiscal deficits
* S&P - expect Guatemala's fiscal deficit to remain below 2%
of GDP in 2016-2018
Source text: bit.ly/2flbDBD