Oct 28 China Telecom Corp Ltd

* 9-month net profit RMB 17.543 billion versus RMB 16.36 billion

* 9-month operating revenues RMB 263.82 billion versus RMB 246.32 billion

* As at end of Sep 2016 total mobile subscribers 212.49 million versus 194.34 million as at end of Sep 2015

* "Positive policy environment creates favourable conditions for sustainable and healthy development of industry"

* Group will proactively respond to increasingly intensified market competition and changes in external environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )