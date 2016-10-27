Oct 28 Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :

* In september, fonterra new zealand milk collection decreased 2% and fonterra australia milk collection decreased 9%

* total new zealand milk production for september was in line with the same month last year

* "european milk production decreased in august for third consecutive month and volumes remain down in new zealand and australia"

* "milk production from the major exporting regions continues to soften including in europe, australia and new zealand"