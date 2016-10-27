Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Oct 27 Amazon.com Inc
* Amazon.com announces third quarter sales up 29 pct to $32.7 billion
* Q3 shr $0.52
* Q3 shr view $0.78 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $32.7 bln vs I/B/E/S view $32.69 bln
* Q3 worldwide shipping costs $3,897 mln vs $2,720 mln last year
* Qtrly Amazon web services net sales $3,231 mln vs $2,085 mln last year
* Q3 North America net sales $ 18,874 mln vs $15,006 mln last year
* Q3 International net sales $ 10,609 mln vs $ 8,267 mln last year
* Qtrly Amazon web services operating income $861 mln vs $428 mln last year
* Q4 operating income is expected to be between $0 and $1.25 bln
* Q3 net product sales $22,339 mln vs $18,463 mln last year
* Q3 net services sales $10,375 mln vs $6,895 mln last year
* Q4 net sales are expected to be between $42.0 bln and $45.5 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.