Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd :
* Anz advises of additional fy16 specified charges
* total specified items in second half will be $360m
* "group will outline use of this charge in more detail in fy16 results materials"
* a $168 million charge (net of tax) will be recorded as a reduction to institutional markets revenue
* anz will be recording a further $100 million in restructuring charges to support evolution of group's strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability