Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
Oct 28 AMP Ltd :
* Deterioration in insurance sector over course of 2016 has "significantly" impacted performance of wealth protection business
* Amp ltd - estimated net impact from agreement on australian wealth protection business profit margins is a $25 million reduction annually from fy 17
* Expects capitalised losses and other one off experience items in order of $500 million in fy 16
* Amp - anticipated assumption changes will reduce australian wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by approximately $1.0 billion at a 5 percent discount margin
* Amp ltd - goodwill attributable to australian wealth protection business expected to be fully impaired by $668 million when preparing 2016 year-end financial statements
* Impairment charges will not impact amp's fy 16 underlying profit
* "anticipated assumption changes will reduce australian wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by $1.0 billion at a 5 per cent discount margin"
* Amp's policy remains to pay dividends on a payout ratio of 70-90 per cent of underlying profits
* Impact of anticipated best estimate assumption changes will absorb approximately $270 million of regulatory capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability