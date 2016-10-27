Oct 28 AMP Ltd :

* Deterioration in insurance sector over course of 2016 has "significantly" impacted performance of wealth protection business

* Amp ltd - estimated net impact from agreement on australian wealth protection business profit margins is a $25 million reduction annually from fy 17

* Expects capitalised losses and other one off experience items in order of $500 million in fy 16

* Amp - anticipated assumption changes will reduce australian wealth protection embedded value at fy 16 by approximately $1.0 billion at a 5 percent discount margin

* Amp ltd - goodwill attributable to australian wealth protection business expected to be fully impaired by $668 million when preparing 2016 year-end financial statements

* Impairment charges will not impact amp's fy 16 underlying profit

* Amp's policy remains to pay dividends on a payout ratio of 70-90 per cent of underlying profits

* Impact of anticipated best estimate assumption changes will absorb approximately $270 million of regulatory capital