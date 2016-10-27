Oct 27 New Gold Inc

* New gold announces earn-in agreement with rimfire pacific mining

* New gold -pursuant to agreement, new gold will have option to earn up to a 70% interest in fifield project by incurring total of a$12 million of exploration expenditures

* New gold - in 2 years following first earn-in period, co will have option to increase ownership interest by 19% to 70%