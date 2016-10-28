BRIEF-Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Oceaneering International Inc
* Oceaneering announces BP Angola two-year contract extension
* Oceaneering International- unit of BP P.L.C. has agreed to a two-year extension through January 2019 under field support vessel services contract
* Oceaneering International- Ocean Intervention III will remain chartered through April 2017, with 5 option periods for further extension of one-month each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oshkosh Corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Community bankers trust corporation reports results for fourth quarter and year 2016
* Connectone Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results