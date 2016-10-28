Oct 27 Oceaneering International Inc

* Oceaneering announces BP Angola two-year contract extension

* Oceaneering International- unit of BP P.L.C. has agreed to a two-year extension through January 2019 under field support vessel services contract

* Oceaneering International- Ocean Intervention III will remain chartered through April 2017, with 5 option periods for further extension of one-month each