Oct 28 Regis Healthcare Ltd

* Re-Affirm company's guidance with regard to financial results for 2017 financial year

* FY17 EBITDA is anticipated to be at least 15% in excess of normalised FY16

* With regard to FY17 debt will remain at approximately 2x ebitda, which will result in higher interest expense in FY17, being circa $8m

* Total capex spend in FY17 is anticipated to be in order of $160m

* FY17 depreciation expense range will be $28m - $31m

* "Currently we are tracking in line with our plan and forecast"

* "FY17 debt will remain at approximately 2x ebitda which will result in higher interest expense in FY17, being circa $8m" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: